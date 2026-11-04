Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jay Jackson's avatar
Jay Jackson
5h

Yes, Trump’s second term and primarily this retarded war are absolutely abysmal, but I just don’t see how a voter who recognized the clown show of 2021-2024 can look at the democrats this year and say, “yea, they’re going to be better.”

Reply
Share
Eric Turner's avatar
Eric Turner
6h

Dude, too early, we're already depressed enough.

Reply
Share
1 reply
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alex Berenson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture