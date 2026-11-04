Oh the irony.

Legacy media outlets hate Donald Trump, but they do best when he’s in office. Liberal readers eagerly pay to support their investigations.

And Trump has given them all-too-much to investigate in the last two years.

I wrote in September of my disappointment in Trump’s second term and the risks Republicans faced in this election. I knew a lot of you wouldn’t like what I had to say, but I felt honor-bound to tell you how I felt. Unfortunately, Trump only doubled down in the five weeks since. He has seemed ever more disconnected from the reality of runaway fuel, housing, and medical costs punishing almost every American who isn’t heavily invested in stocks. And the corruption stories just kept coming.

I know many of you did not agree. But most American voters did, and they are punishing him and Republicans HARSHLY tonight.

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The problem, of course, is that though Americans were mainly voting against Trump, Democrats will no doubt see this election as a vote for them. And the “progressive” wing of the party is especially likely to indulge in that fantasy.

So expect to see much Congressional insanity starting in January, from renewed efforts at decarbonization to proposals to throw much more money at Medicaid or even try Medicare-for-all. Democrats may also try to crack down on free speech on the Internet, targeting X and Elon Musk in particular.

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(Independent reporting always matters. But it matters more tonight than it did this morning. Support UT.)

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But don’t expect to see much legacy media skepticism for any of this. If the coverage during the Biden Administration is any guide, the New York Times and the rest of the gang will likely assume their preferred role as cheerleaders.

So — oh the irony — it is at moments like this that independent and contrarian reporters like me have the most crucial role to play. When Republicans are in office, the legacy media investigate them eagerly. And outlets like the Times have resources that lone reporters like me cannot match.

But when Democrats gain power (in the White House or Congress), somehow we are treated to stories of “cheapfakes” and “deepfakes” rather than real investigations.

That willful blindness creates a hole for enterprising reporters to fill.

And thus during the Biden Administration I was repeatedly able to break national news — from aggressively reporting the link between the mRNAs and myocardi-tis to being the first to report the repeated visits by a Parkinson’s doctor to the White House:

I expect I’ll have lots more opportunities to break news over the next two years.

And I hope you will support me with a subscription or a one-time donation. But whether or not you decide to, I’m raring to go.

Onward.

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Or consider a one-time donation!

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(My 2024 scoop on the Parkinson’s visits, which even the New York Times had no choice but to follow)

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