Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Michelle Enmark, DDS's avatar
Michelle Enmark, DDS
7h

Yes, Alex! My sister, a kindergarten teacher of 35 years, recently explained to me all about the gentle parenting craze. It’s a cleverly disguised( or not so clever) excuse to be a lazy parent and abdicate your responsibilities to do the hard stuff in the name of a ridiculous new method. Of course, the results are very clear from teachers: it doesn’t work! Excited for you, Alex! Congratulations! This is a desperately needed book for our current time.

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Mystified by All's avatar
Mystified by All
7h

It's high time they wrote us fathers back into the equation!

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