I realized after I sent out this morning’s email announcing The Fatherhood Manifesto that 6 a.m. Sunday was… maybe a little early?

So (after my son’s AWESOME soccer game - he scored two goals in a 3-2 win) - I am letting you know again:

THE PAPERBACK IS HERE - FOR $9.99 ON AMAZON!

And if you can’t wait, the Kindle is available for immediate download for $3.99!

Even if you aren’t a dad, if you want a quick reminder of why we ALL need to stand up to “gentle parenting,” I think you’ll like TFM. And if you do, please rate and review it on Amazon!

No sales numbers yet, but fingers crossed for a strong ranking for day one.

I’ll update you on the the audiobook as soon as Audible approves it.

As someone posted on X: It's crazy that we've arrived at a point where books like this even need to be written.

I agree. But, sadly they do.

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(I said sadly, not radly!)