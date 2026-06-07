In case you missed the 6 a.m. Sunday email - THE FATHERHOOD MANIFESTO is here!
I promise I won't send out too many notices, but I'm pretty excited. (In other words, expect a couple more before Father's Day.) Also - if you like what I have to say, PLEASE post an Amazon review!
I realized after I sent out this morning’s email announcing The Fatherhood Manifesto that 6 a.m. Sunday was… maybe a little early?
So (after my son’s AWESOME soccer game - he scored two goals in a 3-2 win) - I am letting you know again:
THE PAPERBACK IS HERE - FOR $9.99 ON AMAZON!
And if you can’t wait, the Kindle is available for immediate download for $3.99!
Even if you aren’t a dad, if you want a quick reminder of why we ALL need to stand up to “gentle parenting,” I think you’ll like TFM. And if you do, please rate and review it on Amazon!
No sales numbers yet, but fingers crossed for a strong ranking for day one.
I’ll update you on the the audiobook as soon as Audible approves it.
As someone posted on X: It's crazy that we've arrived at a point where books like this even need to be written.
I agree. But, sadly they do.
—
(I said sadly, not radly!)
Yes, Alex! My sister, a kindergarten teacher of 35 years, recently explained to me all about the gentle parenting craze. It’s a cleverly disguised( or not so clever) excuse to be a lazy parent and abdicate your responsibilities to do the hard stuff in the name of a ridiculous new method. Of course, the results are very clear from teachers: it doesn’t work! Excited for you, Alex! Congratulations! This is a desperately needed book for our current time.
It's high time they wrote us fathers back into the equation!