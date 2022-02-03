Imma explain what happens to vaccine-generated immunity in terms your teenager can understand (so he'll know why you don't want him to get the jab)
In one minute and three seconds
See the blue Accord there?
That’s mRNA vaccine-generated protection from the coronavirus.
See the Ford Raptor?
That’s time.
See the black Jeep that shows up at the end?
That’s the Omicron variant.
Wait for it, okay?
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.