Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Boetel's avatar
Brian Boetel
10h

Noon….which time zone?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Alex Berenson and others
Kathy Barclay's avatar
Kathy Barclay
10h

Would love to, but I’ll be volunteering to teach/advise high schoolers on financial life skills today. Someone has to 🙄

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
57 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alex Berenson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture