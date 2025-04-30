I'm trying something new today: A subscriber-only chat!
It'll be at noon Eastern - let's talk legacy media deception and Trump's first 100 days.
Substack says these work great. Let’s find out. If enough people show and the conversation is fire (as my kids say), maybe we can make it a regular event.
Subscriber-only, though. (I gotta give the folks who pay the bills something.)
If you want to be part of it, sign up here.
See you at noon!
Noon….which time zone?
Would love to, but I’ll be volunteering to teach/advise high schoolers on financial life skills today. Someone has to 🙄