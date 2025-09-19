If you're wondering why I haven't said anything yet about Jimmy Kimmel
I have thoughts (of course). I'd like to share them with folks who don't ALREADY know about Berenson v Biden as well as you - and offer an actual positive idea, rather than more finger-pointing.
So the Trump administration came for Jimmy Kimmel — the “comedian” who joked hospitals shouldn’t treat unvaccinated people with Covid.1
Kimmel was a jackass without peer (tough to do, with competition like Mr. Vax-Scene, Stephen Colbert). And his link of Tyler Robinson to the “MAGA gang” was a vile lie.
Still, twenty bucks is twenty bucks, and free speech is free speech. So I have written an oped (in classic style, not the looser Substack form), and am trying to place it at a big legacy media outlet.
I could run it here right away but I want to reach an audience that doesn’t know about Berenson v Biden - and to discuss at least one potential solution to rising censorship and government infringement of our rights more generally.
So I’m holding off posting it here. Don’t shoot me. (Ugh, that hardly comes off as a joke these day.)
(Or is it? With inflation and all?)
If I can’t get it in a legacy outlet, that blacklisting in and of itself will tell us all just how hypocritical the “elite” media remains on the free speech issue. I’ll keep you posted.
In the meantime, here’s what I posted on X late last night:
It now has almost 400,000 views. By way of comparison, Kimmel’s audience under 50 was roughly 129,000, and dropping.
The legacy media is finished, with or without help from President Trump.
(Put that money you saved dropping cable to good work!)
"That choice doesn't seem so tough to me," Kimmel said on his talk show in 2021. "Vaccinated person having a heart attack? Yes, come right in. We'll take care of you. Unvaccinated guy who gobbled horse goo? Rest in peace, wheezy."
Ghoul.
Kimmel is a total jag off, he sold out to big Pharma, and was glad people like me lost their jobs for refusing the jab. No apologies, no honesty, even after he got covid post jab. Alex is 100 percent right.
Alex,
Your comment “ So the Trump administration came for Jimmy Kimmel ..” can be exceptionally misleading as it gives the reader the impression that Trump fired Kimmel.
He fid not.
It’s clear that hire network fired him for the simple reason he was hemorrhaging viewers and advertisers. It’s as simple as that. Trump, at most, offered them an off ramp for a money loser.