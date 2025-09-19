So the Trump administration came for Jimmy Kimmel — the “comedian” who joked hospitals shouldn’t treat unvaccinated people with Covid.

Kimmel was a jackass without peer (tough to do, with competition like Mr. Vax-Scene, Stephen Colbert). And his link of Tyler Robinson to the “MAGA gang” was a vile lie.

Still, twenty bucks is twenty bucks, and free speech is free speech. So I have written an oped (in classic style, not the looser Substack form), and am trying to place it at a big legacy media outlet.

I could run it here right away but I want to reach an audience that doesn’t know about Berenson v Biden - and to discuss at least one potential solution to rising censorship and government infringement of our rights more generally.

So I’m holding off posting it here. Don’t shoot me. (Ugh, that hardly comes off as a joke these day.)

(Or is it? With inflation and all?)

If I can’t get it in a legacy outlet, that blacklisting in and of itself will tell us all just how hypocritical the “elite” media remains on the free speech issue. I’ll keep you posted.

In the meantime, here’s what I posted on X late last night:

It now has almost 400,000 views. By way of comparison, Kimmel’s audience under 50 was roughly 129,000, and dropping.

The legacy media is finished, with or without help from President Trump.

(Put that money you saved dropping cable to good work!)

