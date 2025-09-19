Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Unacceptable Risk's avatar
Unacceptable Risk
4h

Kimmel is a total jag off, he sold out to big Pharma, and was glad people like me lost their jobs for refusing the jab. No apologies, no honesty, even after he got covid post jab. Alex is 100 percent right.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies
RES's avatar
RES
4h

Alex,

Your comment “ So the Trump administration came for Jimmy Kimmel ..” can be exceptionally misleading as it gives the reader the impression that Trump fired Kimmel.

He fid not.

It’s clear that hire network fired him for the simple reason he was hemorrhaging viewers and advertisers. It’s as simple as that. Trump, at most, offered them an off ramp for a money loser.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
100 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alex Berenson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture