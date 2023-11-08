If you signed up yesterday, thank you! Some thoughts on our partnership and ways I can make Unreported Truths better
Yesterday, I directly asked free subscribers to join as paid. Your response was heartening. But some emails from former subscribers had me thinking about ways to improve.
Seems you free subscribers were just waiting for me to ask nicely.
Yesterday morning, I emailed a short appeal to free subs to step up. And a bunch of you did. Thank you!
Yes, I can and will use occasional delaywalls, where I give stories to paid subscribers first, to drive subscriptions. But I would rather put out articles to the widest audience - includ…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.