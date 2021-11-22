If you like heart problems, you'll love the Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccines
So says a report on almost 600 patients presented last week at the American Heart Association's annual conference
Bad news about the dangers that mRNA vaccines may pose to the heart and blood vessels keeps coming.
A new study of 566 patients who received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines shows that signs of cardiovascular damage soared following the shots. The risk of heart attacks or other severe coronary problems more than doubled months after the vaccines wer…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.