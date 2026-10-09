Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Bob Park's avatar
Bob Park
Oct 9

The number one predictor of life success is spending time reading for fun. Your daughter is getting a good start.

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Miriam Tiorano-Cathcart's avatar
Miriam Tiorano-Cathcart
Oct 9

I blame the public school system whereas students are forced onto Google Docs. Penmanship is no longer warranted providing the child can print or type. A child needs to know how to write in cursive. Writing a story is done more eloquently when you can slow your thoughts down and write it on paper. The schools the elites send their children to attend barely use computers and all assignments are primarily done on paper with pen. Therefore, we should demand the same education for our public school students.

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