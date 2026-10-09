This is a true story.

Yesterday, my older daughter Lucy was reading a book, a biography of Martin Luther King. A friend asked her if she’d been assigned it for school.

No, Lucy said. (She’d taken it from me. I’m in a short-men biography phase. Before King it was Ulysses S. Grant and Roy Cohn, maybe Napoleon next?)

Why are you reading it, her friend asked.

Well, I want to know about Martin Luther King —

But it’s not an assignment?

No —

So why are you reading it?

This is a true story. The question was not so much, why are you reading this book as Why are you reading? At all?

To be clear, this was not a social event like a party where sitting with a book might seem antisocial. (More like a bus ride, though I am leaving the details vague.)

Yet Lucy’s friend simply couldn’t see why she would waste her time reading — turning pages, processing letters into words into sentences into paragraphs, thinking about how they might fit together. She was so surprised she questioned Lucy about it, as though reading is an activity requiring explanation.

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(Support your reading. And my writing. Please.)

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Last week, the New York Times hosted a podcast (oh the irony) where an English writer named James Marriott argued persuasively that TikTok and other small-screen, rapid entertainments are rapidly moving us into a post-literate society. Three months ago, the Atlantic made a similar argument in a piece called “The End of Reading.

Some smart folks make reasonable counterarguments, basically that book sales are not way down overall, that long-form, serious reading has always been a niche activity, and that blaming smartphones for everything is silly.

And if you squint hard and look at some of the more hopeful statistics, you can almost convince yourself the skeptics are right.

Except. Think about the phones glued to the hands of almost everyone you see when you’re in public. Think about what’s on them. Video, probably. Maybe short texts filled with emojis, messages that barely qualify as writing.

Think about your own phone, and what you do on it, and how that has changed in the last five years.

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Think about your own reading; the last time you read a book, the last time you read a book that tried to convey complex ideas or historical events and didn’t have chapter breaks every couple of pages.

Post-literate doesn’t mean illiterate, of course.

Adults can still read, it’s just that more and more of them don’t want to put in the cognitive work required to do so — and that this change has happened remarkably quickly. The effect is particularly visible in long-form nonfiction, like that King biography, where book sales are collapsing. (Nonfiction sales in England dropped about 25 percent from 2019 to 2025 and are now falling even faster.)

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(Books? Who needs books when you have this glorious device?)

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Reading is hard.

It exercises the mind, and as with physical exercise, you can build your stamina or watch it disappear. Our stamina is disappearing, I have no doubt. As a Simon and Schuster editor wrote last month about the plunge in nonfiction sales:

[L]iterary fiction and nonfiction are important because they provide a bellwether for how much challenge, difficulty, or complexity a reader or consumer is willing to accept.

A post-literate world doesn’t reward challenge or difficulty. It rewards simple, open-ended narratives, with simple villains who can be defined but never quite beaten.

Last month, the Washington Post ran a long profile of Wilton Lemieux, a black Army veteran who went viral on TikTok this spring for videos about the financial squeeze he and his family face. Near its end, the article offers this sad truth:

[Lemieux] worried about getting addicted again to his performance metrics and tailoring his content to a market that he sensed rewarded fury… His happier messages weren’t as popular.

As James Marriott argued (on a podcast!):

If you live in a preliterate world, every single piece of information and your whole experience of the world is mediated through other people. It’s face-to-face, it’s emotional. You’re talking and you’re grabbing each other by the shoulder. Every piece of information is mediated via a human being, and that makes communication more emotional, perhaps more angry, more raucous, more warm. It has this very warm, emotional atmosphere…

The raucousness of a TikTok feed — you’re back in this emotional world where all information is mediated via a human being, but it has refilled our world with feelings and passions and anger and rage. And I think it’s also one of the roots of this more tribal feeling that our world has now.

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(Seriously. I need you. And you need me too!)

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This change is bigger than any ideology.

The right took to social media first, because the left dominated the legacy media. But the left is quickly catching up. Hasan Piker and Zohran Mamdani are experts at this game. Mamdani became the mayor of New York City last year largely by making economically impossible promises on social media. He will freeze the rent!

Obviously, as someone who makes a living writing, I would prefer to avoid a post-literate world. But I’m not just, umm, talking my book (as hedge fund guys say, or used to say, anyway).

I can’t believe I need to say this, but apparently I do: reading and writing are fundamental to modern society. They aren’t optional. We need to fight to protect them, and at a minimum that means keeping students from using AI tools that retard the development of literacy until that literacy is fully formed.

I’d go on, but I fear some of you are already looking at your phones.

Seriously, though, — if you are an Unreported Truths reader, you care about writing. These days, that puts you in a small and shrinking minority. So if you have other ideas, please share them.

We readers are in this together.