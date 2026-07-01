Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Some Dude in NC's avatar
Some Dude in NC
5h

This probably won't be a popular opinion, but here goes: our society's awareness and tolerance of mental illness has gone too far. As Alex writes, mental illness should not be a get out of jail free card. It may be an explanation for behavior, but not an excuse for it.

Even worse, it's become another prong in our victim culture. Words like "trauma," "survivor," "boundaries," and the like get thrown around way too often. If we don't like somebody, we immediately brand them a "narcissist." If somebody ever tries to persuade, they're accused of "gaslighting."

At some point, we have to realize that overcoming obstacles and achieving is far more admirable than cowering and hiding while claiming some sort of victim status.

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Erich Sielaff's avatar
Erich Sielaff
5h

We have become a country of wimps and weasels. I think of Normandy and what it took that generation to endure. We would fold like a house of cards. Guys like this should be expelled, not given the chance to run. Sickening.

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