Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patrick Conrad's avatar
Patrick Conrad
7h

I’m a full-time ER doc, and we are seeing increasing numbers of patients with severe vomiting and ileus/small-bowel obstruction associated with the GLP-1s. Add to that the nutritional malabsorption, muscle loss, and likely pancreas inflammation, and I’m a big thumbs-down on this medication.

The sad truth is that any primary care doc who refuses to give it to a mid-thirties woman trying to stuff into a bridesmaid gown next month will lose her business to a lesser-trained nurse practitioner down the street, and then the client will very possibly end up in the ER.

Reply
Share
10 replies
Toni Weisskopf's avatar
Toni Weisskopf
7h

I would like to see more unbiased analysis of this family of drugs. But the one thing we don't know is long term effects. We are running the experiment now....

Reply
Share
4 replies
211 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alex Berenson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture