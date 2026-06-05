Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Lucy Masters's avatar
Lucy Masters
3h

Female here, Alex! I have worked in the field of neuropsychology for over 40 years. My perspective of consciousness tells me AI will never be conscious the way humans are conscious. Our awareness involves hundreds of thousands of independent sources of stimuli all at once and ever changing. Right now it is raining outside and I hear various sounds from the window pains and roof shingles and splashing cars running down the street and one cat scratching under the bed where she is hiding while my back is itching from the yardwork I did earlier and the blister on my thumb from raking is starting to burn and I smell my husband has opened the peanut butter and I see light dancing on the walls in a hundred reflections from waving tree branches outside and I am worrying about my chess game tonight because I have to walk my neighbor's dogs before the game and it might still be raining and then I will look like a wet rat at the game and be totally humiliated AND 10,000 OTHER THINGS swirling in my head and constantly changing. That is consciousness. AI does not feel tactile stimulation or smell or worry or or or. It puts words together in logical formats.

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Karon Mitchell's avatar
Karon Mitchell
3h

I’ve personally pretty much tried to totally avoid AI, until my designer niece showed me how she uploads photos, then tells ChatGPT to add, change or delete this or that and creates a visual. And, that can be helpful at decorating, but must be taken with a grain of salt.

Therefore it’s laughable that this gargantuan “brain” will ever control the planet.

I told ChatGPT to whitewash my brick fireplace. It decided to also whitewash the painting above the fireplace.

When I asked for an image above a 7 foot cabinet, it placed a landscape there, high against my cathedral ceilings. Looked good… okay, I then asked it at what height a painting should hang there. So, it gave me the standard answer of 57-60 inches (eye level), thus contradicting itself.

Give me a break! Just saying that if AI is in charge, we’re in big trouble.

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