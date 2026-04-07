I am working on a piece about Michael Crichton, his 1990 novel Jurassic Park, artificial intelligence, and the perils of advanced science (and scientists).

But along the way I wanted to highlight this passage midway through the novel. The visionary behind the park is telling one of his employees why he chose to use genetic engineering to build dinosaurs rather than medicines:

There are forces at work in the marketplace. Suppose you make a miracle drug for cancer or heart disease — as Genentech did.

Suppose now you want to charge a thousand dollars or two thousand dollars a dose. You might imagine that is your privilege. After all, you invented the drug, you paid to develop and test it; you should be able to charge whatever you wish. But do you really think that the government will let you do that?

No, Henry, they will not.

Sick people aren’t going to pay a thousand dollars a dose for needed medicine — they won’t be grateful, they’ll be outraged. Blue Cross isn’t going to pay it. They’ll scream highway robbery. So something will happen. Your patent application will be denied. Your permits will be delayed. Something will force you to see reason — and to sell your drug at a lower cost.

From a business standpoint, that makes helping mankind a very risky business. Personally, I would never help mankind.

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A modern reader (modern!) can only laugh at this sentiment. Jurassic Park came out in 1990, not 1890, but its dinosaurs seem more real than this view of pharmaceutical or healthcare pricing.

A thousand dollars a dose?

Try a hundred thousand. Try a million.

A miracle drug?

Try a marginally effective drug. Or a drug that hasn’t been proven to work at all in patients, if the disease is bad enough.

Blue Cross isn’t going to pay it?

Blue Cross and every other insurance company will take it like a champ and ask for more, if they don’t want their executives to risk being killed in the street.

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(The original hardcover, from a lost world of computer graphic design)

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Crichton was no fool. The opposite, in fact.

But he obviously believed this explanation would be more than serviceable as an explanation for his villain’s decision to make dinosaurs instead of medicines.

He was right, too. Jurassic Park sold almost 10 million copies in its first three years and spawning a (now endless) movie and theme park bonanza.

These days, though, the idea that drug makers should face any constraints on their pricing is long gone. So is the flip side, that patients have even the slightest responsibility to consider the costs of their treatments (as they would for any other product, including food and shelter).

Instead, we have moved to a privately administered and run but government-backstopped system slowly collapsing under its own weight.

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(I don’t have a government backstop. I only have you.)

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John Hammond, Crichton’s villain, had no interest in risking profits to help mankind.

Crichton’s only mistake was imagining that drug companies might.