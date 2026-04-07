Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Allison Brennan's avatar
Allison Brennan
13h

The line from the excerpt that caught my eye is one that I think has been proven true -- that people would balk at paying a thousand dollars for a miracle drug.

Health insurance has turned into "why should I have to pay anything for my health."

Health insurance should never have covered "everything" (unless you want to spend the money on a policy that covers everything.) Health insurance should be for major expenses -- what I call my "hit by a bus" policy. Just like auto insurance is for collisions, not maintenance.

Practically, my "hit by a bus" policy was cancelled because of Obamacare. I went from paying less than $800/month for my family of seven to over $3,000 a month in 3 years. I cancelled it. I went without insurance for years because there was no way I could pay $3,000 a month and my mortgage and my bills and raise my family. Yes, I was scared that something "bad" would happen and I would be stuck with hundreds of thousands of dollars of medical bills, but I wasn't paying over $36K a year (with a $10K deductible!) for insurance. It would have been nearly $40K before the insurance paid anything (unless I wanted birth control or vaccines or a $50 co-pay well-visit.)

I have my "hit by a bus" policy back because of Trump's first term, and I'm good with that.

Reply
Share
23 replies
RColeman's avatar
RColeman
13h

Drug companies, medical device companies, healthcare providers, (even the insurance companies)...they all make money keeping us sick. The bureaucracy within these groups feed a hell of a lot of people, and quite nicely.

My daughter works for a cardio clinic. They keep a schedule book at the front desk so different drug or device reps can sign up for DAILY lunch catering for the entire office of 50 people. The rep then has 5 minutes with one of the docs during lunch to pitch some new $1200/dose drug.

Imagine if we went back to a system where people could ask how much something costs and get an actual answer. No, the bureaucracy in the insurance side of the equation won't let that happen either. Insurance is just a discount program now, and they force providers to jack up prices 10x so they can give us that 90% discount so we have to have the product.

Remember, the food industry is busy destroying our nutrition and health by limiting options to anything remotely healthy or appropriately caloric.

I don't know all the answers, and government run systems is not the answer, but nobody involved in the schemes is going to lead us out of this quagmire, that I am sure of.

Reply
Share
1 reply
67 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alex Berenson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture