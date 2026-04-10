Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
4h

Mass deportations are the only way to make America affordable again. Housing, healthcare, and education would improve quality at a lower price when you decrease demand. Leftist open border policies resulting in regulation, inflation, and tax hikes have caused HEH quality to decline and prices to rise for decades: https://yuribezmenov.substack.com/p/make-america-affordable-again

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Ryan Gardner's avatar
Ryan Gardner
4hEdited

The Roman era's declension is best described as a place where bizarreness masqueraded as creativity and certainty.

Does that sound familiar?

Did anyone notice how the absurdities kept getting more intricate, and how the more obvious something is, the more illusory it becomes?

And this is exactly why resistance during the scamdemic was so challenging. Although dissent was censored, that was not nearly as important as making dissent seem somehow improbable

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