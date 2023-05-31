How Ron DeSantis can win, Part 2
And why - even if he CAN'T win - this is the path he should take
The national mood is bleak. American defeats are piling up:
Military humiliation in west Asia. Soaring budget deficits and inflation. Rising crime and acceptance of antisocial behavior and drug use. In the White House, an ineffective Democratic president challenged by a Kennedy.
But the answer comes from somewhere else, from a Sunshine State governor name…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.