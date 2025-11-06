Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Allison Brennan's avatar
Allison Brennan
9h

I think it's difficult to compare what happened Tuesday and apply it nationally. California and New York are high-tax, high-welfare states with disgruntled young people who can't afford to buy a house ... but they can afford to go to concerts, they go out to eat all the time, etc. Priorities are skewed, but there is a generation of kids who think that they deserve a "work-life" balance and therefore shouldn't be required to work more than 35 hours a week while also getting paid more, that they should be able to afford to a mortgage, concerts, eating out, ordering through door dash, and buying what they want when they want. They have never been taught restraint, to that maybe they need to work harder now to save up for a down payment.

My liberal kid complains all the time about the cost of living (she lives in NYC.) My oldest kid complains, too, but she is also working overtime so they can save up for a down payment on a house. My two younger kids graduated from college, no debt, and are saving up to buy a house. They are 24 and 22 respectively and have a five-year-plan to save for a house. (They also have jobs, though one makes really good money as a software engineer, and the other makes less money as a teacher but lives at home so she can save for a house.) They have social lives ... but don't eat out every night or spend money on luxuries or expensive cars. My son bought a used car for $4,000 and said he'll get a new car when his car stops working and it would cost too much to fix.

Yet, there is truth in your comments about health care costs. They are insane. People today want health insurance to cover everything -- they EXPECT it. This would be if our car insurance covered everything, not just a major collision, but tires every year, oil changes, and you know what, maybe insurance should also give us discounted gas!

I don't know how to fix this. I absolutely agree that government needs to cut spending, but Republicans will cave because they hate bad publicity more than they want to do the right thing. (I say this as a life-long Republican.)

That all said ... my feeling is that blue states will get bluer and red states will get redder.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 replies
B kulesh's avatar
B kulesh
9h

Strange you think Biden's policies can be reversed in a few months. However have you checked gas prices lately? Apparently not

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies
148 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alex Berenson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture