How bad is inflation? And how much of a role did rising prices play in the spanking Republicans received two days ago?

Official statistics put inflation at 3 percent annually in September. But many Unreported Truths readers feel inflation is much worse — and believe voter anger over it and President Trump’s apparent indifference to it drove Democratic gains.

“Once again the government is lying. I live in an upper middle class neighborhood and everyone is talking about credit card debt and groceries,” one commentor wrote yesterday. “The kids can’t afford houses because prices still aren’t down and interest rates are still up.”

—

—

These complaints are anecdotal, I know.

But grocery prices remain stubbornly high. Home insurance prices are soaring. Health insurance and medical care are insanely expensive and spiking further. The per-mile cost of driving rose 30 percent between 2021 and 2024 — more than it had the entire previous two decades — due to higher vehicle and auto insurance prices, which are likely to send it up notably again this year.

Food, transportation, insurance, healthcare. Anything else? Oh yeah, the newest statistics show electricity prices rose about 6 percent nationally year-over-year — and are punishingly high in many blue states. About the only good news: gas and heating oil prices are down thanks to strong American oil production.

Then there’s housing.

Housing is complicated because most Americans own their homes and so broadly benefit from house price increases. But it is clear that reduced home construction after the 2008 financial crisis and competition from private equity firms buying homes in bulk have led to higher prices across the board.

Those changes make buying difficult for first-time home purchasers, who can’t use the profit on a house they are selling for help as a down payment on a new one.

In the long run, the implications are troubling. If middle-class people cannot enter the housing market and slowly move up the ladder to bigger homes, they may be permanently stuck renting.

As a result, over time, Wall Street may take an ever-larger share of the overall profits from American residential real estate. In turn, that shift would further worsen income inequality, because homes are by far the most valuable assets most average Americans own. (Yes, the stock market is up solidly this year, but most Americans have almost no money in equities. The top 10 percent of households own about 93 percent of stocks, a share that has been steadily increasing.)

—

All of which is to say that it’s no surprise that even upper-middle-class Americans, much less ones further down the income scale, are worried about inflation.

But Donald Trump and his advisors don’t seem to be.

Trump ran with promises to bring inflation down. But he’s governed differently. His tax cuts may promote economic growth, but unless he sharply cuts spending too, they will lead to a wide federal deficit — inflationary fiscal stimulus.

He has been pushing the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates, though even the headline 3 percent inflation figure is above the Fed’s long-term target goals — inflationary monetary stimulus.

And no economist outside the White House seriously argues his tariffs are not inflationary. Over time, companies have no choice but to pass those price increases through to consumers.

There’s one other figure suggesting inflation may be a bigger problem than the topline number suggests. The dollar has fallen sharply in 2025 against most other currencies — reversing a long-term rise that reflected the fact that the American economy has outgrown Europe and Japan for the last 15 years.

—

(Another day, another dollar)

—

The cryptocurrency bros who are spending millions to whisper in Trump’s ear may think the decline of the dollar is no big deal.

Worse, some of them may actually like high inflation, because they think it will drive people away from “fiat currency” — money issued by governments or central banks — to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies that supposedly can provide hedges against inflation. (Or to gold, which has risen 50 percent this year.)

But whatever the virtues of cryptocurrencies in general and Bitcoin in particular as investment tools, they are not a practical alternative to fiat currency for ordinary financial transactions at this point, and there is no sign they will ever be. Their biggest backers now focus on them as an “asset class” or “store of value” rather than a real competitor to the banking system. And despite the crypto boom, most Americans do not own crypto and haven’t benefitted from it.

And the longer high prices persist, the angrier they will get at the party in power.

Democrats failed to learn that lesson in 2024.

Will Donald Trump and Republicans now?