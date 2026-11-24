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Hormones are hot.

The use of estrogen replacement therapy is soaring, particularly by younger women, . Almost 5 million scrips were filled in the United States in June, up from 2 million in July 2023, according to an analysis of prescription data published last week.

The rise comes as influencers, legacy reporters, and physicians talk up the benefits of hormones for women. It has only accelerated since the Food and Drug Administration said last year it would remove “black box” warnings on the therapy.

Last month, I questioned if hormone therapy advocates had wrongly dismissed a landmark 2002 federal trial finding that the treatment has moderate but real heart and cancer risks. (Fair to say many female UT readers do not agree. I’m not sure I have ever been told so many times to stay in my lane.)

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My only lane is the truth - or at least the hard questions that might help find it!

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The research letter last week, which appeared in the Journal of the American Medical Association, shows the greatest increase by far comes in estrogen and estrogen-progesterone skin patches. Those have become so popular that pharmacies frequently have reported shortages of them this year.

Hormone advocates argue the patches are safer than the estrogen-progesterone pills that caused increased risks in the 2002 trial, called the Women’s Health Initiative. Unfortunately, no large-scale, randomized trial has shown the patches actually are safer.

The study also shows that the biggest rise in prescriptions for hormone therapy comes in women aged 40-59 — that is, premenopausal and perimenopausal women, as well as those actually in menopause. Prescriptions for those younger women nearly tripled; those for women aged 60-74 rose about 50 percent.

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(More hormones than a teenage boy looking at Sydney Sweeney.)

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The large rise in prescriptions for younger women is not a surprise.

The mood and sexual benefits estrogen therapy offers for many women are not confined to those in menopause. And viewed one way, the larger rise in prescriptions for younger women is probably positive. Women under 60 have a much lower baseline of heart attack and cancer risk than older women, so if the hormone therapy is causing harmful changes in them, the extra risk is smaller.

On the other hand, women who start taking hormones early without a plan to transition off them may wind up with a large cumulative risk if they stay on the medicines for many years. At this point, no major trials are examining the long-term risks of hormone therapies, so the dangers are speculative.

The new data suggest that we are unlikely to find out how real and serious the risks may be before tens of millions of women try estrogen patches for themselves.