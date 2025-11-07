Unreported Truths

2h

I am a big fan Alex but disappointed today. Where do you get your intelligence that those are civilian boats? I don't think they scan waters for possible suspects and roll the dice. The blow back would be huge if they truly took out party boats and fishermen.

He is taking action to keep drugs out and surely has good intelligence on what he is doing. Every boat full of drugs intended for distribution in our country is a threat and should be dealt with decisively.

As for idiots like Comey who Trumps DOJ is going after, that is not lawfare - that is holding people accountable for the shady things they did. We need to see the architects of the lawfare against trump get what they deserve. This is not the "same thing" they did to Trump.

2h

[EDITORIAL NOTE/CORRECTION: George Santos was commuted rather than pardoned. I'd argue this is a distinction without a difference, but if you want to claim it makes the decision okay, be my guest.]

