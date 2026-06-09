Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Adrian Gaty's avatar
Adrian Gaty
30m

I’ll never forget him on Rogan, his obese frame totally mystified that eating cheeseburgers and junk food and not exercising could be considered unhealthy - when he has all the Covid shots! He simply couldn’t compute that there was more to health than pharma injections

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AV8ER's avatar
AV8ER
34m

Haven’t even read the piece yet. The subtitle is priceless…. Bwaaahaaahaaa

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