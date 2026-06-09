Serious piece coming soon on sports, transgenderism, and kids. (Yes, it’s pegged to The Fatherhood Manifesto - which I hope you will buy and review! A LOT of people will soon be looking for last minute Father’s Day gifts. Amazon reviews really help.)

But first I have to share some (hilarious and humiliating) news about Dr. Peter Hotez, the Texas pediatrician and vaccine fanatic who in 2021 endlessly hyped Covid jabs.

Hotez wanted not merely to censor but to criminalize vaccine skepticism. In April 2021, he wrote in Nature that

The United Nations and the highest levels of governments must… dismantle anti-vaccine groups in the United States. Efforts must expand into the realm of cyber security, law enforcement [emphasis added], public education and international relations.

To be honest, running searches to find that article put a pit in my stomach. I usually try to forget the hatred we all faced. Thinking about it does no good, especially since almost no one has apologized.

But those articles offered a potent reminder of how angry and irrational the media and many Americans (particularly on the left) became in 2021. Hotez spoke for many people. Too many.

—

(I stood for the truth then, with your help. I’m still standing for the truth, and I still need your help.)

Or help with a one-time donation!

—

Like so many vaccine fanatics, Hotez is in love with his own importance and a high-level drama queen.

In 2023, he complained of being “stalked” when a couple of people showed up outside his house to ask him to debate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., after Joe Rogan offered to host a debate. Naturally, the media called this “harassment” and acted as if Hotez had been kidnapped and held for ransom in a cage with unvaccinated kids.

Now a new lawsuit alleges the 68-year-old Hotez has been doing some harassing of his own. On May 29, a woman named Annette Lee sued Northwell Health and her former employer, in federal court in Brooklyn.

Lee alleges that Northwell, a giant New York hospital nonprofit, wrongly fired her in September 2024 — and that Hotez was responsible.

Lee claims that beginning in May 2024, Hotez pursued her romantically. “When Lee rejected him on the grounds he was married, Hotez told Lee about his various extra-marital affairs,” the lawsuit alleges. “Lee expressed strong concerns about this admission, particularly given his notoriety in his field, but he went on to say that he would “give them all up” for Lee.” (Hotez has denied the charges.)

The lawsuit includes an email Lee wrote in which she claims that Hotez “told me about his repeated marital affairs and joked about how much Cialis he had purchased.”

At least one allegation in the suit will ring true to anyone who has dealt with Hotez:

Beginning on June 6, 2024, Hotez began randomly sending Lee text messages about the awards that he received. These awards were not connected to Lee or her work, and Lee could only conclude they were simply intended to impress Lee.

—

(Hey, baby, wanna see my award collection? It’s in my pants!)

—

Then, on September 23, 2024, Lee — who was having problems at Northwell, where she had worked for 23 years — sent Hotez a couple of texts joking that she “should be kept away from a firearm” and referring to an AR-15 she owned.

The next morning, Hotez told Lee he was “worried” and needed to talk to her. She answered, “I’m fine just very frustrated.”

Around the same time, Hotez contacted Northwell to report Lee’s texts. Within hours, senior Northwell officials had confronted her and put her on leave. The company fired her a week later without ever letting her back in the office.

So: Hotez’s decision to contact Northwell can be seen as a smart effort to defuse even a small chance of a workplace shooting, or an insane overreaction to a couple of joking texts by a 63-year-old woman whom statistics would suggest was at approximately no risk of gun violence. (Precautionary principle!)

Either way, though, Lee has decided to air Hotez’s alleged dirty laundry in court.

To which I can only say, hahahahaha.

Too bad there’s no vaccine for schadenfreude.

—

DON’T FORGET TO PICK UP YOUR FATHERHOOD MANIFESTO HERE ON KINDLE!

OR HERE IN PAPERBACK!

—

(Note: the Hotez stuff also reminded me of this piece. It’s hard to forgive people who won’t even admit they were wrong, much less apologize.)

—