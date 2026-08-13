Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Dr. K's avatar
Dr. K
1hEdited

Alex, You are missing a far bigger point, I fear. This is the voice crying in the wilderness of a long time medical educator...

Most medical schools stopped giving grades about 10 years ago because the current mix of folks enrolled (for various demographic and "distance travelled" reasons rather than for the ability to be competent doctors) were not up to performing at anything near historic levels. So, by AAMC diktat (for practical purposes) they all went to pass/fail where the cutoff point could be hidden (and it is).

This was fine until those same students had to go take national boards where the same problem (many folks NOT qualified to be doctors) reared its ugly head again. The solution? They converted boards to pass/fail, too, with an unknown cutoff.

It is not that there are not good students...there are. But many, many are not qualified and never will be. They have made it impossible for anyone to tell.

My advice? Do not see a doctor under 50...there are many good ones, but you will never be able to know if you have one.

With luck some of the current noise will correct this problem, but there is a cohort out there that will never be corrected. Should scare the daylights out of all patients.

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John Rogitz's avatar
John Rogitz
1h

Not telling them the truth about their performance is not going to "solve" any "mental health crisis". To the extent there is one, it has been caused in large part by coddling children from reality.

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