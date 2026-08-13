(Tuesday’s piece on Jason Arday — the black University of Cambridge professor who appears to have made up much of his resume — has spurred heavy reader response, including a fascinating email from a professor about the existential crisis in education.

I’ll publish his note shortly. But first I had to give you this unbelievable-but-true story from the University of Michigan. Yes, it’s back-to-school week at Unreported Truths!)

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This week, the University of Michigan said it would no longer record grades for most new students in their first semester, for fears that they can’t handle the pressure.

“We believe that covering grades will help students start strong and curb the mental health crisis unfolding among college-aged individuals,” the school announced.

Yes, one of the nation’s top public universities will run like a kindergarten.

It’s about learning to play with the other kids, Johnny!

And why stop with the first semester, Michigan? Why should these “college-aged individuals” — who can vote, drive, serve in the military, work, be imprisoned, start companies, and even be paid millions of dollars to play college sports — ever have their college experiences ruined by the pressure of grades?

By the way, Michigan charges annual tuition of almost $70,000 for out-of-state freshmen.

This is insane.

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($88K per year, grades not included)