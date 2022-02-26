Hey, remember how they told you the mRNA in the vaccines could NEVER wind up in human DNA?
A new study out of Sweden suggests otherwise (at least in lab-grown cells).
Don’t worry, everything is fine.
After all, we have all that long-term placebo-controlled clinical trial data proving the safety of these mRNA shots.*
All that careful preclinical work too.**
*No we don’t.
**Not that either.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.