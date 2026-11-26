Yesterday, the New York Times ran a nice piece encouraging people not to cut off their family members over political disagreements:

I try to remind my patients that it is possible to reject someone’s political views without rejecting the person. Cutting off a family member may feel principled, but it won’t change the outcome of an election and is unlikely to change how that person votes.

Then came the comments — an ugly window into woke self-righteousness and intolerance.

I think I’ll have more to say about this soon. But today’s not the day. Today is a day to hug the people you like and love — even if you disagree with them. And to remind yourself if they won’t hug you back, won’t talk to you, that failing is on them, not you. Politics is important, but blood is blood, and old friends are irreplaceable.

—

The Unreported Truths Thanksgiving sale is almost over!

Get the chance to comment, full archive access and no paywalls ever!

Don’t, umm, be a turkey! Save 26% while you still can!

—

—

A few days ago, with Thanksgiving approaching, I wrote about what I was grateful for — particularly the chance to fight for the truth as best I know how. If you missed that piece, it’s here. I feel it more than every today

Happy Thanksgiving, UT fam!