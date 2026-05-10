I’d rather ignore Jong-Fast, but the New York Times let her despoil Mother’s Day with an op-ed called, “I Forgave My Mother, but It Was Too Late.”

Please. If you missed it last year, this piece will let you judge Jong-Fast’s “forgiveness” for yourself. It’s no accident she was a hardcore lockdowner and mRNA fanatic, they are (nearly) all like this. Of course the Times let her pimp her 2025 memoir again.

Hope you and your mom are having a great day!

—

(The piece - below - isn’t archived, so you don’t have to subscribe to read it, but I hope you will!)

—