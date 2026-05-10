Happy Mother's Day!
If you missed it, here's my piece last year about Molly Jong-Fast, lefty commentator, Covid fanatic, ungrateful daughter, and profoundly awful person
I’d rather ignore Jong-Fast, but the New York Times let her despoil Mother’s Day with an op-ed called, “I Forgave My Mother, but It Was Too Late.”
Please. If you missed it last year, this piece will let you judge Jong-Fast’s “forgiveness” for yourself. It’s no accident she was a hardcore lockdowner and mRNA fanatic, they are (nearly) all like this. Of course the Times let her pimp her 2025 memoir again.
Hope you and your mom are having a great day!
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(The piece - below - isn’t archived, so you don’t have to subscribe to read it, but I hope you will!)
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Thanks for reposting the original article. It's still astounding how narcissistic this woman is. Yet, for all of her "I-me-mine" mindset, I wonder if she considers how HER children will treat her when she is her mother's age and/or losing her self to dementia. If she did consider that, it might force her to consider why she hates her mother so much. Sad that Erica Jong is not able to tell her side of the story.
I still don’t understand why Molly Jong-Fast is interesting. She seems like every other liberal, privileged NYC woman. She just expresses her ilks thoughts out loud.