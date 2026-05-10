Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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California Thinker's avatar
California Thinker
10h

Thanks for reposting the original article. It's still astounding how narcissistic this woman is. Yet, for all of her "I-me-mine" mindset, I wonder if she considers how HER children will treat her when she is her mother's age and/or losing her self to dementia. If she did consider that, it might force her to consider why she hates her mother so much. Sad that Erica Jong is not able to tell her side of the story.

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Molly Putnam's avatar
Molly Putnam
9h

I still don’t understand why Molly Jong-Fast is interesting. She seems like every other liberal, privileged NYC woman. She just expresses her ilks thoughts out loud.

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