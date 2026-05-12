Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
7h

“NewsGuard was co-founded by Publicis Groupe, the world’s largest advertising agency — which works for Pfizer.”

Buried the lede there. Ask John Gregory how much he makes shilling for big pharma. How many facts could a fact checker check if a fact checker could check facts?

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Unacceptable Risk's avatar
Unacceptable Risk
7h

I don’t care what the trials are, the stats, the “experts”, etc. IM NOT GETTING ANY OF THESE SHOTS!!!

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