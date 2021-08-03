Don’t mean to overwhelm people with emails (this is where Twitter would be handy), but this seems to be of particular interest:
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.07.28.21261159v1.full.pdf
As (almost) always, the most important data is in the appendix. The specific list of deaths is on page 12.
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.07.28.2…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.