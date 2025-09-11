I am planning a longer piece about Charlie Kirk’s killing and what it means soon — for free speech, for political violence, for our country. I want to collect my thoughts first.

For now, though, given Charlie’s commitment to free speech, it seems appropriate to share what you had to say, in emails to me and comments on yesterday’s posts.

Many of you felt deeply connected to him, which isn’t a surprise. I have written more than once about the Unreported Truths community, which is built around my words but exists because of you. Charlie’s enthusiasm and energy made him the center of a far larger community, one that existed in rallies and debates as well as on-screen.

In general, your comments were gracious and not vengeful. I hope we can hold that spirit in the months to come.

—

—

Allison:

I am so sad. My youngest daughter was a member of Turning Point when she was in college and had met him several times. He was kind, gracious, and encouraged civil debate. He was effective. I am numb. I can't believe this is happening. But it is. I don't know where we go from here. Two babies are left without a father. For what?

—

Suzanne:

My 13-year-old daughter loved him. She went to her room and cried when the announcement of his death was made. We are all so sad.

—

Bob:

Charlie's approach was to respectfully engage young people in debate of ideas, not hated or violence. Charlie would be terribly disappointed if his killing led to more violence.

—

Kristen:

I am so in shock. Such a brilliant young man. Beautiful family. He was doing so much good in America. He had such a quick mind and could debate better than anyone else.

—

(Charles James Kirk, 1993-2025)

Steven:

RIP Charlie Kirk

ALL CHARLIE KIRK DID WAS HAVE A RESPECTFUL DIALOGUE WITH PEOPLE HE DISAGREED WITH.

—

MaryAnne:

I've been sitting at my desk sobbing since this broke….

I didn't know Charlie, but I've watched him for years. He was such a good man, honest, Christian, who held firm in his beliefs. All he wanted to do was get people to talk. And the left has shown time and time again that they don't want to talk. They just want to silence anyone who disagrees, even if that involves ending their life. It's horrifying that this is the world we live in, that this is the state I live in.

I pray for him and his sweet family. I'm just in shock and disbelief. It's so unfair.

—

Mitch:

SO TRAGICALLY SAD! For him and his family and for the US and Western Civilization

—

Lisa:

Just devastated for his wife and young children.

What a patriot who was not afraid to speak the truth.

I believe he would have made a great US President one day. Praying for the Lord to comfort his family and friends...and our nation.

The LORD is near to the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds.

Psalm 147:3