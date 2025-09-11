Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ryan Gardner's avatar
Ryan Gardner
4hEdited

I haven't cried in years, until last night.

Last week everyone saw their daughter, or wife or mother get killed when a beautiful woman seeking refuge in the US was senselessly killed by a career thug.

Yesterday I felt like our country died...and a small piece of all of us died.

Im not sure where we go from here, but it sure seems this is an inflection point.

God have mercy on us, and may Charlie dance with the angels into eternity.

Pray for his family.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 replies
Anthony J . Barton's avatar
Anthony J . Barton
4h

"Silencing a man doesn't make him a liar, it only means you fear what he has to say

Rest In Peace, Charlie. You did not die in vain.

Pray for Alex Berenson's thumb to heal properly Pray for Charlie Kirk and his family. Pray for Israel and Jerusalem. Pray for America

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
126 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alex Berenson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture