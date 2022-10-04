Goodbye Covid (part 2)
The natural and unnatural history of epidemics; the rise of anti-nucleocapsid antibodies
SECOND OF TWO PARTS (the first discussed the increasingly solid evidence that Covid is behind us).
—
For the last two years, the world has run a natural experiment on how well different types of Covid vaccines work.
The United States and other wealthy countries relied almost exclusively on mRNA jabs. Those shots were largely unavailable in 2021 to poor and…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.