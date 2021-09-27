Good morning, Australia!
Aside from the Internet spying, the militarized riot police, and the detention camps, everything is fine Down Under...
PART TWO: Where were we?
Oh yes, 70 percent of Australians were agreeing “sometimes people’s freedoms need to be restricted to keep Australia safe.” Land of the unbrave, home of the unfree.
Someone asked me after the first Australia post what I meant by a democratic police state. Pretty much this. If Neil and Karen are not just not standing up for their r…
