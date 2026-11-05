Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Demeisen's avatar
Demeisen
3h

This is a great example of how ramming unproven and marginally-proven interventions (e.g. neonatal hep-B in low- to non-risk infants, expanded childhood vaccine schedule, HPV in teens, etc) interferes with actually sound medical advice.

Reply
Share
13 replies by Alex Berenson and others
A.'s avatar
A.
3h

Alex, you hold only a standard BA, and your analytical skills are not very good. Nor is your "research". You do not even have graduate studies under your belt. Or university-level science. And YOU are dictating medical procedures to your groupies? WHOA, boy!

Cut the HUBRIS, my friend. Get back in your own lane and stop playing God when you have nothing to back you up. It's all just a career move for someone who does not actually have the credentials to run in the higher circles. Simply calling out TRUTH! regularly is certainly wearing thin here.

Reply
Share
28 replies by Alex Berenson and others
127 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alex Berenson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture