(Note to UT readers: Back to business. Though I would like to bloviate more on Tuesday’s earthquake, this study is too important to miss.)

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Babies who did not receive Vitamin K injections at birth had more than double the risk of serious brain bleeds than those who did, a large new study has found.

The babies who did not get Vitamin K had also an almost 50 percent higher risk of any bleeding episode during their first six months of life.

In absolute terms, that extra risk spelled 1 additional bleed for every 100 children — a notable additional danger, far higher than children face from, say, Covid.

Yet the percentage of American parents who refused Vitamin K injections for their newborns has almost doubled since 2017, to nearly 7 percent. Rejection rates accelerated in 2024 and 2025.

Vitamin K is naturally occurring and helps the body make proteins crucial for blood clotting and bone growth. But some newborns don’t have enough of it. A single Vitamin K injection at birth essentially ends Vitamin K deficiency bleeds, although infants can still have bleeding problems for other reasons.

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(Injecting the truth straight. With your help.)

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The Journal of the American Medical Association published the study today. In it, researchers examined records of 5.24 million American births since 2017. About 5 million newborns received Vitamin K shots. The other 235,000, or 4.5 percent, did not — and, again, rates of rejection steadily rose.

The researchers then tracked hospital records to see if the babies had suffered any bleeding diagnosis over the next six months.

Because doctors are more likely to blame a bleeding crisis on Vitamin K deficiency in a baby they know hasn’t gotten a shot, the researchers included all bleeding episodes, whether attributed to Vitamin K deficiency or not.

They found about 1 in 35 newborns who hadn’t gotten the shot had a bleeding episode at birth or over the next six months, compare to about 1 in 55 babies who did. After adjusting for risk factors like the age of the mother, not getting the shot was linked to a 47 percent increased risk.

Brain bleeds were much less common, fortunately. Still, about 1 in 300 children who didn’t get the shot wound up with a diagnosed brain bleed. And the relative risk of these serious hemorrhages was even higher. Babies who didn’t get the shot were about two-and-a-half times as likely to have a brain bleed.

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Exactly why parents are rejecting Vitamin K shots is not clear.

As Unreported Truths readers know, I support many of the standard vaccines babies and toddlers receive (though I think respiratory virus shots are unnecessary for healthy kids and mRNA shots of any kind should be banned for all children).

But even parents who do not want the measles or other basic vaccines should know that Vitamin K shots aren’t vaccines. They’re simply a prophylactic injection of an essential nutrient that some newborns lack. Not giving them this extra protection raises the risk of bleeds that could ruin their lives, or even kill them in rare cases.

That’s dumb, and those of us fighting for a sensible discussion about vaccine risks (and the risks of medicines in general) should say so.

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