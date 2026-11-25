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Yes, just before noon (Eastern) we’ll be here to help you live to 150 lose 40 pounds in three weeks understand medicine and health care a little better.

How do clinical trials really work? What is your doctor really telling you? What hidden (and open) financial incentives may affect your care? What are the pros and cons of GLP-1s? Why is the $5 trillion healthcare industry so screwed up, and can anyone fix it?

All this in an hour (maybe 75 minutes, if we’re killing it).

A few notes:

The world has a lot of Bad Medicine, so we are planning episodes at least weekly.

For now, we’ll be ad-free. Staying subscriber-supported is the easiest way to avoid conflicts of interest!

Paid subscribers of Unreported Truths or Vinay’s Substack will always get full live and archive access. We will also offer a direct subscription to the podcast.

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Which makes this a great time to subscribe to UT at 26% off! Full archive and commenting access here, no paywalls, and Bad Medicine forever!

Did I mention the 26% off? Seems so. Well, now I am again!

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For now, the format will mostly be the two of us talking, with semi-regular guests. Depending on how big we get and your feedback, we may move towards more formal production. No promises, though.

See you soon! Bad Medicine won’t wait!