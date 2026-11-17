Crucial studies of widely used, $50 billion drugs usually cover more than 160 people.

But Sunday, researchers for Eli Lilly published new clinical trial data showing the company’s GLP-1 drug Mounjaro (tirzepatide) causes obese teenagers to lose 19 percent of their weight, on average. The results are no surprise, but they will open the way for Lilly to market the drug to adolescents and their parents.

Unfortunately, despite (or because of) the massive profits Lilly already makes from Mounjaro, the company chose to run the trial on the cheap.

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The study, which was published in the prestigious Journal of the American Medical Association, covered just 160 teenagers and ran just 72 weeks who received either Mounjaro or a placebo. These teens were badly overweight. Over 60 percent were female, and they were just 14 and 5’6” on average when the trial began, but they weighed about 240 pounds.

The good news: the 109 teens who received Mounjaro lost about 19 percent of their body weight, roughly 45 pounds, during the trial. (Still, most remained significantly overweight when the trial ended.) The 51 teens who received a placebo didn’t lose any weight.

Adolescents who received Mounjaro also reported higher quality of life and had lower blood sugar and blood pressure.

By all those measures, this trial is a win for Mounjaro and Lilly.

Yet.

While tens of millions of people have now taken the GLP-1 drugs, Mounjaro/Zepbound from Lilly and Wegovy/Ozempic from Novo Nordisk, scientists and doctors are still finding out more about their potential side effects.

Only last week, the Food and Drug Administration added a warning to the drugs about their potential to cause sudden blindness in rare instances. Analyses of large studies covering about 135,000 people show the drugs cause one extra person out of 40,000 who takes them for one year to lose vision in one eye, the agency said.

Given the risks, physical discomfort, and social costs of obesity, the blindness warning is unlikely to keep many people from taking the GLPs. Many Unreported Truths readers have said they have led to life-changing weight loss.

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(She ain’t no size two… though Megan Trainor might be these days)

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Despite its small sample size, this new trial also turned up a couple of warning signs.

Naturally, the researchers buried them deep in the article’s appendix (as I’ve said before, the most interesting findings in trials like are almost always buried in the appendixes). Eight teens who took Mounjaro had serious adverse events, including one who had a gallbladder removed. Only two on placebo had serious adverse events.

Reseachers also noted slightly more psychiatric side effects in patients taking the drug. One had “active suicidal ideation” and two others displayed “self-injurious behavior without suicidal intent.”

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(Yes, eTable 7 on supplement page 27 — just where the findings about suicide belong!)

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Because the trial included only 160 teenagers, the sample size is too small to know if if Mounjaro might actually be causing or worsening these suicidal thoughts or whether the results are random chance.

For Eli Lilly, that knowledge gap is a feature, not a bug. Without hard evidence from placebo-controlled trials, it will be very hard for physicians (or plaintiffs’ lawyers) to prove tirzepatide might cause suicides, which are extremely rare — or depression, which is extremely common.

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(If stories like this matter to you, you know what to do)

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Lilly — and the regulators who (supposedly) watch over it — owed potential teen patients a better, longer, more comprehensive trial than this one. That’s particularly true because most people who take GLP-1s for obesity find they must keep taking them or they rapidly regain most or all of the weight they’ve lost.

So a teenager who starts taking Mounjaro this year might still be taking it as the 22th century approaches. (Assuming AI hasn’t eaten us all by then, but that’s another story.)

What are the risks of decades on these powerful drugs? At this point, we don’t know. That’s why, particularly for young people, these should be a last resort in cases where nothing else, including years of diligent diet and exercise, has worked.

Nothing about American medicine (or culture) suggests they will be prescribed that way.