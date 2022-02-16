Funny story: guess who made a quiet trip to the White House in July 2021, as Covid vaccine efficacy was falling off a cliff?
Yes, Albert Bourla, everyone's favorite veterinarian and CEO of the world's largest drug company himself! And his general counsel.
So there I sat, looking through White House visitor logs - no particular reason! - and whose name did I see?
Why, one Albert N. Bourla, chairman and chief executive of Pfizer! You remember Pfizer? They’re the ones who cured Covid.
Bourla and Douglas Lankler, Pfizer’s general counsel, along with a third man, Scott Cochran, dropped by the White House for a …
