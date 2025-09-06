Unreported Truths

Isabelle Williams
4h

Eugyppius is excellent and I am a subscriber, but I think he misses one issue. He tends to simply expose how idiotic and incompetent German politicians are. But in the free speech area, although the German political class seems to genuinely believe that mild criticism of illegal immigration is hateful and harmful to national unity (?) or something..comity (?).

But ALSO this type of censorship BENEFITS those in power. Because, surprise, surprise, pretty much everything they censor happens to be criticisms of THEIR policies! They allow mass immigration- so you can't criticize it, or you are being hateful. They have crazy covid restrictions- you can't criticize that either, etc.

So as always censorship is used to support those in power. If you want to say hateful things about Donald Trump, or Putin's Russian, that will not get you in troubel.

2 replies
Yuri Bezmenov
4hEdited

Euggypius is great. The Stasi are back in charge in Germany. Europe is destroying itself with mass migration and ESG, any citizens who disagree will be thrown in the gulag.

Time to enlist in the European army - Putin is the real enemy to fight and die against: https://yuribezmenov.substack.com/p/european-union-army-recruitment

1 reply
