Well, that escalated quickly.

Yesterday, I wrote about a federal lawsuit involving the insufferable vaccine fanatic Dr. Peter Hotez. At the end, I included a 2025 piece about how a good friend had broken links between our families in 2021, and the hurt and anger that I still felt.

The articles touched a nerve. Someone emailed, suggesting we talk about how family members and friends and everyone else treated lockdown and vaccine skeptics in 2021, and how we can make sure history doesn’t repeat during the next epidemic.

When I posted the idea last night, the response was overwhelming.

So: as I wrote last night, the chat is happening at 2 p.m. Eastern! I’m looking forward to hearing what you have to say. To keep the size manageable, it will be open only to paid subscribers (I may try to open future chats, but let’s see how this one goes.)

—

(So subscribe now! All the catharsis you need, for pennies a day!)

—

By the way — a few of you disagreed with the idea, saying we should just move forward. I suspect there’s a blue state and city v red divide on this issue. People who lived in Democratic areas, and particularly on the West Coast, really were treated like lepers and have not forgotten.

Either way, though, you will have a chance to make your case. Free speech is free speech.

See you at 2!

—