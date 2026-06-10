Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Brogan12's avatar
Brogan12
1h

THOSE who say "just move on" are almost always the same THOSE who will say when it happens again WHY is this happening again. When there is no LEGIT accountability it's almost always what happens. WISH I could be in this CHAT today, but bad timing today for me! Look forward to seeing how it went and hearing about it!

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Ben N's avatar
Ben N
1h

Thank you for hosting this. I really wish I could be there today, but I'm working, so hopefully there will be a replay or another one of these.

I lived in Portland (OR) during the madness of the Pandemia and yes, I have not forgotten. This place was hell for anyone who didn't want to go along with the program and worship at the alter of Fauci. I really wish I could just "get over it" and move on.

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