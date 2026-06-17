Remind dad why he matters, in the face of a culture insisting he doesn’t.

And give him a laugh or two. (Trust me, he’ll want to hear about my dislocated thumb.)

The Fatherhood Manifesto is averaging an almost perfect rating on Amazon, 4.9 stars, even better than I hoped. The paperback and Kindle are available, the audiobook is still “in review” (come on, Audible)! I’ll let you know when it’s out.

I’ll have publicity to talk about TFM and why we need to encourage fathers starting tomorrow — more on that soon — but order your copy now to be sure it arrives before Father’s Day!

—

(Look at all those stars!)

—

ONE MORE LINK HERE!