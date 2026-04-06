Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Donnamarie Mills's avatar
Donnamarie Mills
2d

To use a Bushism, perhaps none of Trump’s “strategeries” is to appear unhinged?

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8 replies by Alex Berenson and others
Bryan S's avatar
Bryan S
2dEdited

I usually agree with you but feel you're out in LEFT field on this. While I will agree DJT should act more presidential, what has that gotten us before? He was elected BECAUSE he doesn't act presidential. As for alienating the Iranian people, fat chance. Multiple accounts have indicated the Iranian people helped obstruct the military to protect the SWO. Telegraphing your next move is a great way to get your ass kicked. Obfuscating the mission is exactly what you want so the enemy doesn't know what's going to happen. We have seen this repeatedly be successful with DJT. Keep em guessing. I don't care about upsetting Muslims or anyone else. The US is still a majority Christian country, invoking Jesus' name is nothing to be concerned about. Hegseth is a Christian and showing his faith should not be demonized. Again, where has secularization gotten us? Again, stating set goals is irrational as it telegraphs your moves. It also makes it difficult if the goals change, which gives the haters another cudgel to use against the admin besides being poor strategy.

*Edit - And where is the "attaboy" regarding the amazing tactical mission of rescuing our two airmen? From most accounts that aren't whining about blowing up three aircraft, there was some massive badassery going on this weekend. Then Airman survived 36+ hours behind enemy lines, injured and was able to climb a 7000 ft cliff!! Our military should be hailed as the heroes they are. This is why our recruiting numbers are through the roof these days.

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