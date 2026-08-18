Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Adrian Gaty's avatar
Adrian Gaty
11hEdited

I’m the only pediatrician in my area who doesn’t hand out these adhd and mood drugs like candy… the parents get upset and just go somewhere else. Same thing happened during the peak of the trans craze, I refused to affirm my patients, and I still have the notes of the mom just taking them to a different doc anyway and getting them put on hormones. That doc who put them on hormones is one of the ones forced to flee Texas when the new anti-trans laws went on the books… I wonder if the local pill peddlers will ever have to take flight, too…

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Lois Lassiter's avatar
Lois Lassiter
11h

I'm 62. I'm not on ANY medication except for Zyrtec(and a current run of ibuprofen, methocarbamol and acetaminophen to recover from a broken arm--ahhh, horses!). Georgia is BRUTAL for allergies. And I take vitamins.

My friends are on GLP-1s, SSRIs, statins, maybe some Xanax, Ambien, etc, etc, etc.

I'm an asshole and let my emotions out. I don't try to be nice when niceness is not required. I don't bottle up.

As a post menopausal woman, I am also not on HRT.

I don't die my hair, get it cut at Great Clips beside the dude who get buzz cuts.

I guess you would say I am not pretentious.

I love life. I enjoy good food. I enjoy my horses and cows and chickens and one retarded goat.

I love my dogs and cats.

Most of all, I love my husband.

I think this is enough medicine for everyone.

But....what do I know? I'm just a dumb ole dog doc.

BTW--we put cats on Xanax A LOT because they make themselves physically ill over stuff like new furniture or any other random changes.

I guess I can rightly make the analogy that most of the women are like anxious cats and I don't think I would be wrong.

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