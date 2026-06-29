Over the weekend, I received this email about The Fatherhood Manifesto:

I am a widower going on eight years now. Your book was somewhat basic with no-frills or convoluted flowery philosophy like all the self-appraising authors sound like. Instead, it was straight to the point and authentic because dads don't have time to read anything other than maintenance manuals for the car. That takes guts because it's not politically correct. Being authentic and being based in reality is not exactly the narrative of today…

—

Thank you, Michael G. No-frills is exactly right. I wrote The Fatherhood Manifesto because I believe we have forgotten simple, common-sense centrism.

(Audiobook now also available!)

On nearly every issue, an insane, self-reinforcing, and self-defeating polarization grips our politics and culture. The left’s decades-long monopoly on Hollywood, the legacy media, academia, and the administrative state has bred an anger on the right that sometimes goes too far in the other direction.

I am working on a piece about our never-ending abortion battles, and the reality that abortion has become more common since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. But our anger and polarization encompasses seemingly every cultural issue — including, astonishingly, the simple value of fatherhood and masculinity.

I wrote the Fatherhood Manifesto to stand up for fatherhood against femininized “gentle parenting,” but also against the testosterone (injection)-fueled culture that Andrew Tate and other “influencers” have promoted for the last decade.

The tips it offers are simple and useful (I hope) but its overarching philosophy is crucial. It is not a guide, it is a manifesto, and I wrote it for every day of the year, not just Father’s Day. And you seem to agree, it has a near perfect ranking on Amazon.

—

So if you haven’t picked it up, I hope you will. I am considering expanding it into a full-length book — and the sales it posts in the next few weeks will play a crucial role in my (and a traditional publisher’s) enthusiasm.

Finally, several of you have asked when The Fatherhood Manifesto audiobook would be available. As mentioned above, the answer is NOW! And at just over an hour and an easy listen, the audiobook may be the best version of all.

So if you’ve been waiting, download it here!

—

(The New York Times, making matters worse.)

—

(And speaking of abortion, my 2022 piece following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Paywalled, subscribe to read.)