Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
10h

You’re looking into abortion? I just wrote an article over the weekend on how women actually despise birth and some see it as a parasite or disease: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/what-kind-of-torture-makes-a-mammal

There’s a war on fathers, war on birth. Smells like a war on humanity if you ask me.

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It's True's avatar
It's True
9h

I'd add here: the bill of rights was secondary prevention because no one who ratified the constitution gave the Federal government the right to limit freedom of speech for example, but they feared it would happen because history has shown liberty loses with time through (perhaps power hungry) activities. Now all that protects many freedoms is the BoR. Cases like the commerce clause cases gutted the limits on power and that was intentional at the time see the court packing threats etc.

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