EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: How Dr. Jay Bhattacharya hopes to transform the National Institutes of Health (and just maybe all of science along the way)
He wants more humility from the "scientific aristocracy" - about their experiments, and about their relationship with society.
Alex Berenson
Aug 11, 2025
Four months ago, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya left the academia version of heaven on earth — a tenured professorship at Stanford University — to run the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland.

The cross-country move gave Bhattacharya one of the most powerful jobs in American medicine. As NIH director, he oversees a $47 billion annual research budget that covers everything from basic science to chronic and infectious diseases. He reports to Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who reports to President Trump.

That’s power. It’s also the hottest of seats.

