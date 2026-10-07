I’ve been looking forward to this interview for a while.

Tomorrow, at 3 p.m. Eastern, I’m hosting Dr. Vinay Prasad - the California oncologist who served all-too-briefly as the top scientist at the Food and Drug Administration, until he got in trouble for telling the truth about the mRNAs (and some drugs too). Now he, Dr. Marty Makary, and Dr. Tracy Beth Hoeg are once again on the outside looking in. Regulatory capture is real.

Prasad is back in San Francisco, treating patients and writing a popular Substack. I expect we will have a LOT to talk about, from the challenges of balancing hope and realism as an oncologist to the GLPs to the power Big Pharma wields in Washington.

Again, the interview will be tomorrow (Thursday), 3 p.m. Eastern.

The link is here

The full interview will be available afterwards for everyone, but only paid subscribers can watch (and ask questions) live.

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So sign up here!

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Can’t wait for this one. Hope you’ll join us!