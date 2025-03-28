Pity poor Snow White.

She fell asleep in 2021, the high-water mark of 21st-century woke cultural insanity. For four sweet years she dreamed of feminist liberation from that nasty ol’ prince.

And she woke to Donald Trump’s kiss upon her sweet Latinx cheek.

My, how times have changed.

