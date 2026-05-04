Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Charles F.'s avatar
Charles F.
8h

Why are fancy hospitals allowed to charge more than inner-city, no-frills hospitals?

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2 replies by Alex Berenson and others
Donna's avatar
Donna
8h

No matter how you dissect it, high medical costs are the fault of the federal government. Everything it touches becomes more expensive and less efficient.

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