Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Lisa Reisman's avatar
Lisa Reisman
Oct 5

Germany is an absolute disaster on the jobs front. They are losing 12000-15k job per month on the manufacturing front. Perhaps the slide to the right and some defense spending will save Germany. It's a real crisis.

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Lekimball's avatar
Lekimball
Oct 5Edited

Trump's "grifting." Please. He and his family were already established business people, investors and more. He didn't need the presidency to do that like every other president in the last century. But at least this is partially critical thinking, unlike your overall critiques of Trump which are not balanced, leave out all his accomplishments, and sound like the left's TDS rants. I'm hanging out here one more month to see how it goes. (And not sure these people or YOU truly understand the threat here of the left Muslim/communist alliance. You certainly don't or you wouldn't be attacking Trump for small things --of which there are plenty--and you'd at least be looking at what he's accomplished and what he almost ALONE is standing up against.)

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