Update on Europe, The World’s Progressive Dream (TM), the place all those Gen Z ladies say they’ll move when they stop being too sad to get out of bed.

The Spanish government — loved by annoying lefties everywhere — just collapsed.

The French are doing what they do best, rioting.

In Germany, anti-immigration conservatives keep gaining ground.

Of the four countries that dominate continental Europe, only Italy has a stable government — a conservative government run by Georgia Meloni, which has now lasted longer than any other in Italy’s post-World War 2 history and which just banned burqas for students.

This trend is not accident or coincidence.

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Europeans have seen the heavy hand of government in a way that Americans, even blue-state Americans, cannot imagine. French local and national government spending makes up 57 percent of the country’s domestic product. In other words, taxpayers (or bondholders) pay for almost three out of every five euros of economic activity. Italy and Germany are at 50 percent. (The United States is at 38 percent.)

That stifling bureaucracy makes starting companies in Europe hard and growing them next to impossible.

The trend is most clearly seen in technology, where Europe is not even an also-ran. After being marginally competitive in early computing and software, it failed to adapt to the rise of Internet and social media companies. American policymakers and companies don’t even pretend to worry about its role in artificial intelligence.

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(Liberté, Égalité, Fraternité, riote)

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Along with keeping new jobs from being created, Europe has gone out of its way to destroy the ones it already has. For over a decade, European environmentalists have pressed ruinous decarbonization efforts, leading to super-high energy costs and a loss of middle-class factory jobs to China.

As the New York Times (the New York Times!) wrote in a long profile of Meloni:

Once a center of anti-Fascist resistance, Piombino [a mid-sized port on Italy’s west coast] was long a stronghold of the left and hard-line unions. Today, Ms. Meloni’s party has taken over… The left — through empty promises and poor management — exhausted the patience of Piombino’s workers.

They joined a vast 21st-century migration from left to right across Europe of a working class angry at globalization and its cost in jobs, at uncontrolled immigration and at the alien values of a liberal urban elite.

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Oh yeah, uncontrolled immigration. Who can forget that little decade-long experiment, led by Germany’s Angela Merkel?

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So even with Vladimir Putin attacking Ukraine and Donald Trump and JD Vance mocking Europe as feckless and weak — both of which should provide support for center or leftist parties — Europe is steadily moving right towards a more Trump-style, nationalist-populist conservatism.

It remains to be seen whether these populist parties will actually try to undo Europe’s sclerotic bureaucracies (think deep states that have had a stroke), much less succeed. They may simply move more money around without lowering taxes and cutting regulations. Italy has not exactly become Singapore under Meloni, after all.

Still, their gains reflect a dawning comprehension among Europeans that unchecked immigration was a disaster and that countries cannot entirely smother private entrepreneurship if they want to survive.

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(Support entrepreneurship, please!)

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At the moment, Americans appear headed the other way, due mainly to anger over Trump’s grifting and the impact the Iran war stalemate has had on the economy and gas prices.

But Europe suggests that the longer trends have not reversed and that unless the left can come up with a way to grow national economies rather than simply endlessly reshuffling what they make, its gains will not last.

Who wants to tell Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez?