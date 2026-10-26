Note: Hormone replacement therapy is the health fad of the year, if not the decade. Testosterone is hot, but estrogen is even hotter.

Health reporters, wellness influencers, and longevity clinics are talking up the benefits of estrogen/progesterone treatments for women in menopause, or sometimes even before. And they’re finding a receptive audience. Demand for HRT — whether in skin patches, creams, or pills — is soaring.

But, as a Stanford Law School dean once memorably asked, is the juice worth the squeeze?

A lot of you are wondering too; UT readers regularly ask me to examine the pros and cons of HRT. The issue is complex, but it’s already clear the more recent hype around hormone replacement may not be serving women well, particularly those over 60.

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(Quick takes and deep dives — for pennies a day. Please support my reporting.)

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(PART ONE: The Women’s Health Initiative)

Menopause is no fun.

As women approach enter their late forties and move into perimenopause and then menopause, the end of their menstrual cycles, they make less estrogen. Along the way, many face a laundry list of unpleasantries. Among the most common: hot flashes, night sweats, mood swings, and vaginal dryness.

So women have chased cures or treatments for “the change” for centuries, from crushed woodlice to cold baths.

A generation ago, the most popular was hormone replacement therapy — taking a combination of estrogen and progesterone, another critical hormone that declines as women reach menopause.

Many doctors believed hormone replacement therapy reduced heart disease along with relieving menopause symptoms, because premenopausal women have fewer heart attacks and strokes than men. And real-world observational studies showed menopausal women who took hormones had less heart disease than those who didn’t.

But in 2002, a randomized clinical trial of 16,000 women aged 50-80 turned those expectations upside down. The trial, part of a federally funded study called the Women’s Health Initiative, unexpectedly revealed hormone therapy raised serious health risks in women who took it.

For every 10,000 women who took hormones for a year, an extra 30 would develop breast cancer or have serious cardiovascular problems like heart attacks, the trial’s researchers found.

The results were so worrisome the researchers ended the study early and published their findings in the Journal of the American Medical Association. And the study was blinded and randomized, the gold standard for scientific research.

The Food and Drug Administration quickly added a “black-box” warning of the risks to hormone replacement therapy. Sales of Premarin, the most popular HRT, plunged quickly and did not recover.

A victory for science, right? A big, well-run clinical trial found an unexpected risk, and regulators responded quickly, right?

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(Good seats still available!)

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Not exactly.

A small cottage industry of critics quickly sprung up to defend hormone replacement therapy and attack the study.

They had two major complaints about the WHI. First, they claimed it did not include enough women in their 50s, who are at lower risk for heart disease and may face the worst immediate symptoms of menopause. Second, researchers presented the results in a way that frightened women unnecessarily, by highlighting the increased relative risks rather than the low underlying absolute risks.

The relative vs absolute issue comes up frequently in clinical trials and how they’re reported, so it is worth explaining further.

Most diseases — even ones that are relatively common, like heart attacks — occur rarely in the general population every year. So even a drug that substantially reduces (or increases) that risk compared to the baseline may make only a small difference viewed as an absolute change.

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(Quick change. Hormone therapy prescriptions plunged for women after 2002.)

(SOURCE)

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Specific numbers might help: suppose an average 57-year-old woman has a 1 in 500 risk of a heart attack over the next year. That’s 0.2 percent. Now she takes a drug that increases that baseline risk by 40 percent.

But her new absolute risk is 0.28 percent — still only about 1 in 350.

Yet the 40 percent relative increase in risk is also correct. And scientists and drug companies generally explain the benefits (or harms) of their drugs using relative rather than absolute risk ratios.

It’s also true that for widely used drugs, even small absolute changes in annual risk can lead to surprisingly large numbers on a population basis. That’s especially true in the case of drugs used as long-term maintenance therapies.

For example, using the (admittedly theoretical) risk numbers I just offered, If 10 million American women in their 50s took hormone therapy for five years, they would suffer an extra 40,000 heart attacks.

Is 40,000 extra heart attacks a lot, or a little? The answer might depend on if you’re one of the 40,000 women who has one, or one of the 9.96 million who doesn’t.

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(Please help keep stories like this unpaywalled, so they can have the largest possible impact.)

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In 2009, three researchers — including Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, now the director of the National Institutes of Health (and a good friend of Unreported Truths) — found the risk might be even higher. They examined a national database of hospital inpatient admissions to see whether heart attacks and strokes in women had fallen alongside the drop in HRT use after 2002.

They found no difference in strokes. But, even after accounting for other changes in risk factors, they found heart attacks had dropped in women as HRT use fell.

By their calculations, the hospital data showed that 10,000 women who took HRT therapy for one year would have an extra 25 heart attacks. Of course, their study had the shortcomings of all observational studies and could not prove that the drop in HRT led to the decline in heart attacks. Still, it offered strong supporting evidence.

But critics of the WHI never stopped looking for flaws in the study.

And over time, they steadily gained traction.

(END OF PART ONE)