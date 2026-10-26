Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Cheryl's avatar
Cheryl
7h

Stay in your lane Alex! I worked in healthcare for 30+ years...research, compliance, clinical quality...you are citing pharma/estrogen/patches...not bioidentical hormone replacement. I wouldn't put a patch on, or use horse urine hormones either. I've used BHRT for 14 years...with success. Women are treated poorly by mostly men MDs...thinking we don't need this is yet another disservice to women. My male GYN explained to be in my late 40s that I needed to consider this, but the bioidentical hormones, not the garbage from Big Pharma...he gave all the pros, and the small cons, and also told me about the fake "studies", incomplete studies, and using Observational studies. Let's rip all the hormones from men and see how it works out for you! While we are at it, stop treating the men with respect as well, put them even with women in the healthcare arena. Women are barely included in medical research until recently...every thing is considered to be "in our head" or "stress" or "anxiety"...which is so disrespectful. Consider the fact of discounting hormone replacement for women, let our bones fall apart, then Big Pharma pushes osteoporosis meds, and wow, those are expensive and dangerous as well. No hormones increases our heart disease risks as well as strokes.

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Jeffrey Feldman's avatar
Jeffrey Feldman
7h

My wife had horrible menopause symptoms including high resistant blood pressure that needed 3 different medications. She went on HRT and has since, for many years, not needed any blood pressure medication and is doing great!

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