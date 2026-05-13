ERRATA: Zeynep Tufekci's article is misspelled in the piece I just emailed (I transposed the "k" and "c" throughout)
Normally I would not send a separate email as a correction, but since the piece is largely about her I wanted to note and fix it. I apologize. (The headline was correct.)
I’ve already corrected it in the version on the page. Again, I regret the error.
I know, I know, time for a copy editor! (Time is really the problem, I like to get these pieces out fast.)
She's still fekcless ;-) no matter how you spell it.
Proofreading is a lost rat… especially when writing about hantavirus.