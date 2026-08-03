Emily Kopp and I talk Covid, lab leaks, and Tony Fauci!

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.6754Emily Kopp and I talk Covid, lab leaks, and Tony Fauci!If you didn't see Saturday's podcast live, hope you enjoy it - and the soundtrack provided by the dogs!Alex Berenson and Emily KoppAug 03, 20266754ShareTranscriptThanks to the great Emily Kopp for taking the time to talk Saturday!And if you want to make sure you don’t miss future podcasts live, become a paid Unreported Truths subscriber!SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksUnreported Truths PodcastIndependent, citizen-funded journalismIndependent, citizen-funded journalismSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeAlex BerensonEmily KoppRecent EpisodesAlex Berenson and Benjamin Ryan talk trans!Jul 15 • Alex Berenson and Benjamin RyanLive with Alex Berenson and Jim HaslamMar 13 • Alex Berenson and Jim HaslamLive with Alex Berenson and Emily KoppMar 7 • Alex Berenson and Emily KoppEXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: How Dr. Jay Bhattacharya hopes to transform the National Institutes of Health (and just maybe all of science along the…Aug 11, 2025 • Alex Berenson