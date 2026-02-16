Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Lindewirth's avatar
Mary Lindewirth
3h

I LOVE coffee!!! I endorse this study.

Reply
Share
Michelle Enmark, DDS's avatar
Michelle Enmark, DDS
3h

Oddly enough, Sensible Medicine published an article about this study. They weren’t impressed for many reasons. It’s a good analysis that I would recommend reading.

Reply
Share
7 replies
47 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alex Berenson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture