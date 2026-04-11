Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Ryan Gardner's avatar
Ryan Gardner
4hEdited

The top 5 AI company's CEOs are in a race to be the first one to strike the match to light the fire to end life as we know it.

Every single one of them believe this transformitive technology justify this by thinking its better that i light the fire than the other guy.

Truth.

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Mark Brody's avatar
Mark Brody
4h

We don't need any faucisaurauses any more.

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