Dr. Jay Bhattacharya speaks out…
Three years ago, he fought against lockdowns. He’s still fighting.
This just in: Dr. Jay Bhattacharya has a new Substack podcast on the flaws of Covid/scientific journalism. For three years, Jay has been one of the academic and intellectual leaders of Team Reality, and he’s a good and honest guy to boot… well worth a listen.
