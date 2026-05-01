They would have gotten away with it if not for those meddling Finns.

In 2007, doctors in Finland decided to test if a common knee surgery actually helped patients, by running a clinical trial on the surgery like those used to test medicines.

Over the next few years, they randomly split 146 patients into two groups. Seventy received the real surgery, in which surgeons remove torn tissue in the meniscus, the cartilage between the shin and thigh bones. The other 76 had a realistic-looking (and sounding) fake surgery — but the meniscus remained untouched.

Torn meniscal tissue can cause pain and loss of mobility. It’s reasonable to expect removing the torn cartilage might help. Orthopedists perform partial meniscectomies 850,000 times a year in the United States, at a cost of almost $10 billion.

It’s reasonable. But it’s wrong.

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The Finnish physicians have tracked the patients ever since and repeatedly reported their findings. They did so again this week in a letter to the New England Journal of Medicine, the top American medical journal.

Their findings are unequivocal.

After a decade of follow-up, the patients who had the sham surgery had less pain and more knee function than those who had the real procedure.

Notably, both groups improved compared to their initial baseline. But the patients who had not had the surgery recovered even more. The results prove, yet again, the maxim by the 17th-century French satirist Molière that “the art of medicine consists of amusing the patient while nature cures the disease.”

Another concern: eight of the 70 patients who had the real procedure eventually had a total knee replacement, compared to three of the 76 who did not. The difference did not reach statistical significance, meaning it could have been due to chance, but it is not comforting.

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(Ouchie! At least they don’t do it like this anymore…)

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The orthopedists summed up their findings:

We found no evidence of benefit from the procedure, with a suggestion of worse outcomes after arthroscopic partial meniscectomy than after sham surgery… these findings arouse concern with regard to the use of arthroscopic partial meniscectomy for degenerative meniscal tear in middle-aged and older adults.

Instead of surgery, the findings suggest patients would likely be better off with physical therapy, taking over-the-counter painkillers as needed, and waiting — in other words, staying patient and accepting that small tears are the cost of aging.

But staying patient and accepting aging is not the American way.

And with $10 billion a year on the line (give or take), surgeons and hospitals are almost certain to keep offering what feels like an answer.

Even if we now know it isn’t.

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