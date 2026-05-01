Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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reality speaks's avatar
reality speaks
4h

Proof once again the protocol that are approved are the ones that make the medical profession the most money. They don’t care if you have worse outcomes. The only criteria is their check book balance

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Rachel Lucas's avatar
Rachel Lucas
4h

I love this!!

"the art of medicine consists of amusing the patient while nature cures the disease."

Sooooo true!!

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