Doctors speak out about the crisis in medicine
Physicians are as frustrated with the American healthcare system as everyone else
A few days ago, I wrote, “If you like everything I write, I’m doing something wrong.”
Still, it’s fair to say Thursday’s article about my disastrous primary care visit struck a nerve. The emails keep flooding in. Instead of attaboys (or commiseration), I’ve decided to run four notes from physicians who see the system’s crisis from the inside.
Given the financial and political power behind our current healthcare structure, changing it may seem impossible. But we need to keep talking about its problems, if only to stand up to the monumental gaslighting from tens of billions of dollars in annual hospital, insurance, and drug company ads pretending the system is working.
—
(Against gaslighting. For the truth. With your help.)
—
Now your doctor’s notes: edited only for length, except for one minor redaction to protect the identity of one of the doctors who worries about the skill of his trainees.
—
Jennifer S:
Your story is so incredibly sad and also, unfortunately, universally true. I remember growing up with a family practice doc who saw my parents, my brother, and I for a good twenty years. She was very much like your doc, cared about us as a family, knew what we were up to in our lives, and we felt well taken care of…
I am a physician myself, an OBGYN. I’m in the military and trained at both a military medical school and residency. Military physicians are sheltered from the civilian insurance behemoth- we can largely practice medicine how we see fit due to the military health system Tricare. I’m paid the same regardless of how many patients I see or what medicines I prescribe or what vaccines I recommend- I can usually order whatever labs or imaging studies that I think are in the best interest of my patients, without having to think twice about cost.
But even so, I know family practice docs are often stretched thin in the military, with short appointment times and low staffing. As a specialist, I am spoiled with 30 minute appointments, and I take the time to speak with my patients. I’ve been a patient myself, so I know what it’s like to be on the exam table.
You would not believe how many women cry in my office, not because of their problems or anything I said, but because they are so overwhelmed with gratitude to have a physician actually LISTEN to what they have to say and take their concerns seriously. It makes me incredibly sad to encounter patients like this on a regular basis. I also love small talk with my patients, and it seems the health care system has squeezed the human aspect of medicine right out, to the tune of a higher profit margin.
I am fortunate that I am relatively competent at completing my documentation quickly enough, but I worry when I get out into the real world I will be pressured to get patients in and out the door to make a profit. I’m sure your old doc still did hand written notes, which were often short, sweet, and to the point. In our litigious society, documentation is often lengthy and time consuming, which I fear has also stolen face time with patients.
I appreciate your story, but unfortunately I fear nothing can be done to turn the tide of modern medicine. Mass illegal immigration is also putting immense strain on a broken system, and maybe that will lessen in the coming years under the current administration. I wonder if AI will help (or perhaps worsen) the trajectory of American healthcare. I’m sure I will come to rely on AI like your new doc did. Elon Musk certainly seems to think AI will be a change for the better.
—
Craig C:
I am a primary care physician in XXX.
First of all, THANK YOU. You have been a great voice of reason for me over the past 5+ years… I would like to explain a few things as I think patients largely misunderstand them.
1. Trying to consume someone’s medical chart as a new patient is impossible. I have many patients who say “it’s in my chart.” The current electronic medical records are so full of worthless information that this is not a reasonable expectation. However, the physician should have ASKED you about any other health problems and discussed them.
2. Screening prostate exams have largely faded out of practice.1 Prostate cancer screening itself is quite controversial even if done correctly.
3. The quality of primary care is deteriorating quickly. For a few reasons: Admissions to medical school have allowed weaker candidates to get in and the rigorous nature of medical training is deteriorating. This is a point that doesn’t get talked about enough, but curious if you have info or thoughts on it. I take students twice a year and have seen a noticeable decline in their ability to critically think about anything. I’m not even that old. I’m of the opinion that this may be the single gravest threat to medicine in the future.
Because of the continued decline in the quality of the primary care doctors in this country, they are reduced to vaccine pushers. No thinking, just guidelines. The early Covid propaganda would have been impossible without primary care doctors driving the narrative.
So, ultimately, we will have worse primary care doctors, more specialist referrals, more expensive and overall worse healthcare.
I hope we as a country move the other way.
—
(Physician, heal thyself!)
—
Fred B.
As a physician (mostly retired), I can tell you that what you describe is, sadly, the rule rather than the exception. Although I practiced as a specialist, I always did a thorough examination on every new patient. I once found a throat cancer in patient whom I was seeing for prostate cancer! Nothing special, I just looked in his throat as part of a basic intake physical. In medical school, we were all taught to do this. Unfortunately, it rarely happens. I can’t tell you how often heard from patients that they hadn’t been thoroughly examined in years. Even when I see a doctor, I am given the “quick and dirty” examination, including listening to my heart and lungs through my clothes (a personal pet peeve).
I suspect it is a combination of boredom, a schedule too full to allow time for a good physical, and pressures to spend time on things that generate income for the employer…..like cranking as many patients through the clinic as possible.
I once obtained a copy of my medical notes from an ER visit. Within that note was a description of a physical examination that was mostly fiction. This can happen because the provider is dishonest. It can also happen because of a heavy reliance on pre-filled templates which describe a typical, normal history and physical. Check your doctor notes. You may be surprised.
—
(For pennies a day, the medical care you save may be your own.)
—
DeAnna M:
Good thing you didn’t do your blood work. You would’ve had some little issue in your lipid profile and they would’ve stuck you on a statin.
I am an internal medicine physician. I actually did volunteer work at our community health center doing diabetic education. I became so frustrated with the providers just slapping medicines on everything. One of my conversations with one of the providers was on using statins. She basically told me that if they didn’t put people on them, they would get “dinged“. So as you mentioned with the blood pressure, they have certain guidelines that requires certain medicines, and if the providers stray from this…reimbursements suffer.
But I was also pretty frustrated with people not doing the things they need to do to stay healthy. I cannot imagine the amount of money we spend on Type 2 diabetes, which is basically treated by weight reduction.
I really want to do something about this because I was trained in a time where physicians thought for themselves. I feel like most would like to, but the system just does not allow it anymore.
—
Thursday’s piece, if you missed it:
A few of you pointed this out. Antigen tests have replaced the physical prostate exam. So no more “bend over and cough” moments for me. At least not in the doctor’s office!
Alex, I am a doctor and posted a response to your original article that I think adds an important element not added by these estimable responses. It got 70+ likes so others must have found it useful so I shall repost it here.
Dr. K
Alex, You have seen the underbelly of Obamacare and what it has wrought. One of the main purposes of Obamacare was to essentially force doctors to become employees of health care (using the word loosely) organizations. There had been decades of political frustration because old-line doctors were the mainstay support for patients throughout the health system and the political system. Many, I venture to say most, were like your old doctor. That was the person they most wanted to eliminate and they have. Now doctors do what their health system measures them against this week and shut up and live with it. Together with radically reduced qualifications for going to medical school, it is a perfect storm to get the kind of algorithmic, non-individual care you got.
The second thing you are seeing is the absolute and profound failure of EMRs -- the biggest rip off in the history of health care. After paying hundreds of billions of dollars, there is still no place to find the record for Alex. The Optum offices do not share a record -- they did not know about your tick bite, your back surgery and you are lucky they got your name right. People think that the EMRs have all this data -- they have virtually none of it. Even more deceptive, TEFCA and similar efforts that are going to "tie everything together" (which they have been "doing" for 25 years now) fail to appreciate the actual problem (which is not connecting things) and are another funnel for money with little or no value.
Health care is an information business. To succeed, you need information organized around each patient that is understood. No EMR nor data sharing environment provides either. The idea instead is that each doctor gathers up whatever they can about you, does whatever seems good at the moment, and then moves on..
You are right, the level of care is awful and is not getting better until the ground rules are changed. Some of the Trump suggestions (let PATIENTS manage the money -- not health plans) will likely make a difference. DPC and other models where there is no "health care organization" between patients and doctors is another change that will help. And fixing the foundational data problems, present since EMRs started being pushed as add-ons to support claims attachment requests so people could get paid more, need massive shifts.
I spend my life on this -- it is as depressing as it sounds. But your reporting is accurate. The trouble is you will now do nothing about it other than write an article and not see a doctor until your leg falls off or something. As long as no one leads in the charge about how broken this is, it will stay that way.
All sadly so true. My wife saw a GI guy a couple of weeks ago and her records noted her vitals; except they never took them. She is a nurse herself so picked up on this.
I'm an injury lawyer and I see the same thing from client/patient records. It's all gobbldygook that repeats the same thing 27 times.