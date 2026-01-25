A few days ago, I wrote, “If you like everything I write, I’m doing something wrong.”

Still, it’s fair to say Thursday’s article about my disastrous primary care visit struck a nerve. The emails keep flooding in. Instead of attaboys (or commiseration), I’ve decided to run four notes from physicians who see the system’s crisis from the inside.

Given the financial and political power behind our current healthcare structure, changing it may seem impossible. But we need to keep talking about its problems, if only to stand up to the monumental gaslighting from tens of billions of dollars in annual hospital, insurance, and drug company ads pretending the system is working.

—

(Against gaslighting. For the truth. With your help.)

—

Now your doctor’s notes: edited only for length, except for one minor redaction to protect the identity of one of the doctors who worries about the skill of his trainees.

—

Jennifer S:

Your story is so incredibly sad and also, unfortunately, universally true. I remember growing up with a family practice doc who saw my parents, my brother, and I for a good twenty years. She was very much like your doc, cared about us as a family, knew what we were up to in our lives, and we felt well taken care of…

I am a physician myself, an OBGYN. I’m in the military and trained at both a military medical school and residency. Military physicians are sheltered from the civilian insurance behemoth- we can largely practice medicine how we see fit due to the military health system Tricare. I’m paid the same regardless of how many patients I see or what medicines I prescribe or what vaccines I recommend- I can usually order whatever labs or imaging studies that I think are in the best interest of my patients, without having to think twice about cost.

But even so, I know family practice docs are often stretched thin in the military, with short appointment times and low staffing. As a specialist, I am spoiled with 30 minute appointments, and I take the time to speak with my patients. I’ve been a patient myself, so I know what it’s like to be on the exam table.

You would not believe how many women cry in my office, not because of their problems or anything I said, but because they are so overwhelmed with gratitude to have a physician actually LISTEN to what they have to say and take their concerns seriously. It makes me incredibly sad to encounter patients like this on a regular basis. I also love small talk with my patients, and it seems the health care system has squeezed the human aspect of medicine right out, to the tune of a higher profit margin.

I am fortunate that I am relatively competent at completing my documentation quickly enough, but I worry when I get out into the real world I will be pressured to get patients in and out the door to make a profit. I’m sure your old doc still did hand written notes, which were often short, sweet, and to the point. In our litigious society, documentation is often lengthy and time consuming, which I fear has also stolen face time with patients.

I appreciate your story, but unfortunately I fear nothing can be done to turn the tide of modern medicine. Mass illegal immigration is also putting immense strain on a broken system, and maybe that will lessen in the coming years under the current administration. I wonder if AI will help (or perhaps worsen) the trajectory of American healthcare. I’m sure I will come to rely on AI like your new doc did. Elon Musk certainly seems to think AI will be a change for the better.

—

Craig C:

I am a primary care physician in XXX.

First of all, THANK YOU. You have been a great voice of reason for me over the past 5+ years… I would like to explain a few things as I think patients largely misunderstand them.

1. Trying to consume someone’s medical chart as a new patient is impossible. I have many patients who say “it’s in my chart.” The current electronic medical records are so full of worthless information that this is not a reasonable expectation. However, the physician should have ASKED you about any other health problems and discussed them.

2. Screening prostate exams have largely faded out of practice. Prostate cancer screening itself is quite controversial even if done correctly.

3. The quality of primary care is deteriorating quickly. For a few reasons: Admissions to medical school have allowed weaker candidates to get in and the rigorous nature of medical training is deteriorating. This is a point that doesn’t get talked about enough, but curious if you have info or thoughts on it. I take students twice a year and have seen a noticeable decline in their ability to critically think about anything. I’m not even that old. I’m of the opinion that this may be the single gravest threat to medicine in the future.

Because of the continued decline in the quality of the primary care doctors in this country, they are reduced to vaccine pushers. No thinking, just guidelines. The early Covid propaganda would have been impossible without primary care doctors driving the narrative.

So, ultimately, we will have worse primary care doctors, more specialist referrals, more expensive and overall worse healthcare.

I hope we as a country move the other way.

—

(Physician, heal thyself!)

—

Fred B.

As a physician (mostly retired), I can tell you that what you describe is, sadly, the rule rather than the exception. Although I practiced as a specialist, I always did a thorough examination on every new patient. I once found a throat cancer in patient whom I was seeing for prostate cancer! Nothing special, I just looked in his throat as part of a basic intake physical. In medical school, we were all taught to do this. Unfortunately, it rarely happens. I can’t tell you how often heard from patients that they hadn’t been thoroughly examined in years. Even when I see a doctor, I am given the “quick and dirty” examination, including listening to my heart and lungs through my clothes (a personal pet peeve).

I suspect it is a combination of boredom, a schedule too full to allow time for a good physical, and pressures to spend time on things that generate income for the employer…..like cranking as many patients through the clinic as possible.

I once obtained a copy of my medical notes from an ER visit. Within that note was a description of a physical examination that was mostly fiction. This can happen because the provider is dishonest. It can also happen because of a heavy reliance on pre-filled templates which describe a typical, normal history and physical. Check your doctor notes. You may be surprised.

—

(For pennies a day, the medical care you save may be your own.)

—

DeAnna M:

Good thing you didn’t do your blood work. You would’ve had some little issue in your lipid profile and they would’ve stuck you on a statin.

I am an internal medicine physician. I actually did volunteer work at our community health center doing diabetic education. I became so frustrated with the providers just slapping medicines on everything. One of my conversations with one of the providers was on using statins. She basically told me that if they didn’t put people on them, they would get “dinged“. So as you mentioned with the blood pressure, they have certain guidelines that requires certain medicines, and if the providers stray from this…reimbursements suffer.

But I was also pretty frustrated with people not doing the things they need to do to stay healthy. I cannot imagine the amount of money we spend on Type 2 diabetes, which is basically treated by weight reduction.

I really want to do something about this because I was trained in a time where physicians thought for themselves. I feel like most would like to, but the system just does not allow it anymore.

—

Thursday’s piece, if you missed it: