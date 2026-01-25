Unreported Truths

Alex, I am a doctor and posted a response to your original article that I think adds an important element not added by these estimable responses. It got 70+ likes so others must have found it useful so I shall repost it here.

Alex, You have seen the underbelly of Obamacare and what it has wrought. One of the main purposes of Obamacare was to essentially force doctors to become employees of health care (using the word loosely) organizations. There had been decades of political frustration because old-line doctors were the mainstay support for patients throughout the health system and the political system. Many, I venture to say most, were like your old doctor. That was the person they most wanted to eliminate and they have. Now doctors do what their health system measures them against this week and shut up and live with it. Together with radically reduced qualifications for going to medical school, it is a perfect storm to get the kind of algorithmic, non-individual care you got.

The second thing you are seeing is the absolute and profound failure of EMRs -- the biggest rip off in the history of health care. After paying hundreds of billions of dollars, there is still no place to find the record for Alex. The Optum offices do not share a record -- they did not know about your tick bite, your back surgery and you are lucky they got your name right. People think that the EMRs have all this data -- they have virtually none of it. Even more deceptive, TEFCA and similar efforts that are going to "tie everything together" (which they have been "doing" for 25 years now) fail to appreciate the actual problem (which is not connecting things) and are another funnel for money with little or no value.

Health care is an information business. To succeed, you need information organized around each patient that is understood. No EMR nor data sharing environment provides either. The idea instead is that each doctor gathers up whatever they can about you, does whatever seems good at the moment, and then moves on..

You are right, the level of care is awful and is not getting better until the ground rules are changed. Some of the Trump suggestions (let PATIENTS manage the money -- not health plans) will likely make a difference. DPC and other models where there is no "health care organization" between patients and doctors is another change that will help. And fixing the foundational data problems, present since EMRs started being pushed as add-ons to support claims attachment requests so people could get paid more, need massive shifts.

I spend my life on this -- it is as depressing as it sounds. But your reporting is accurate. The trouble is you will now do nothing about it other than write an article and not see a doctor until your leg falls off or something. As long as no one leads in the charge about how broken this is, it will stay that way.

All sadly so true. My wife saw a GI guy a couple of weeks ago and her records noted her vitals; except they never took them. She is a nurse herself so picked up on this.

I'm an injury lawyer and I see the same thing from client/patient records. It's all gobbldygook that repeats the same thing 27 times.

